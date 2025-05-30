Attacks involving BitM techniques involve lures deceiving targets into clicking a malicious ad redirecting to a fake website, with clicks on the login button enabling the BitM window to cover the bogus website, an analysis from SquareX researchers found. Unlike Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, and Microsoft Edge that display warnings when fullscreen mode is activated, Safari only shows a swiping animation when the mode is enabled, increasing the risk of BitM compromise. "While the attack works on all browsers, fullscreen BiTM attacks are particularly convincing on Safari browsers due to the lack of clear visual cues when going fullscreen," said researchers. Apple has noted to SquareX that it will not be addressing the issue, citing the sufficiency of animations to denote changes.
Vulnerability Management, API security
Fullscreen BitM intrusions possible with Safari flaw
Safari and Google Chrome browsers icons are seen displayed on phone screen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on February 20, 2020. (Photo illustration byJakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
1202324962
Editorial rightsmanaged
Apple's Safari web browser was discovered to have a Fullscreen API security issue, which could be abused to enable fullscreen browser-in-the-middle intrusions concealing the address bar of the parent window, reports BleepingComputer.
Attacks involving BitM techniques involve lures deceiving targets into clicking a malicious ad redirecting to a fake website, with clicks on the login button enabling the BitM window to cover the bogus website, an analysis from SquareX researchers found. Unlike Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, and Microsoft Edge that display warnings when fullscreen mode is activated, Safari only shows a swiping animation when the mode is enabled, increasing the risk of BitM compromise. "While the attack works on all browsers, fullscreen BiTM attacks are particularly convincing on Safari browsers due to the lack of clear visual cues when going fullscreen," said researchers. Apple has noted to SquareX that it will not be addressing the issue, citing the sufficiency of animations to denote changes.
Attacks involving BitM techniques involve lures deceiving targets into clicking a malicious ad redirecting to a fake website, with clicks on the login button enabling the BitM window to cover the bogus website, an analysis from SquareX researchers found. Unlike Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, and Microsoft Edge that display warnings when fullscreen mode is activated, Safari only shows a swiping animation when the mode is enabled, increasing the risk of BitM compromise. "While the attack works on all browsers, fullscreen BiTM attacks are particularly convincing on Safari browsers due to the lack of clear visual cues when going fullscreen," said researchers. Apple has noted to SquareX that it will not be addressing the issue, citing the sufficiency of animations to denote changes.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds