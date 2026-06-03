Russia FSB claims foreign intelligence used malware on officials’ phones

Security Affairs reports that Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has announced the discovery of a foreign intelligence operation targeting senior Russian officials' mobile devices. The FSB alleges that malware was planted to conduct cyberespionage, including data theft, call interception, and unauthorized activation of microphones and cameras.

The FSB stated that the operation exploited the capabilities of unspecified "major international IT corporations" to extract sensitive information from targeted devices. However, the agency provided no technical evidence, such as malware samples or indicators of compromise, to substantiate its claims. This lack of verifiable data makes independent scrutiny impossible. The FSB has opened a criminal investigation under articles related to unauthorized computer access and the creation/distribution of malicious software.

This announcement follows a pattern of similar accusations made by Russia without independent technical corroboration, such as a previous claim regarding US intelligence compromising iPhones. The agency issued a general warning about the risks of discussing confidential information on or near mobile devices.