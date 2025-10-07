Security Strategy, Plan, Budget, Acquisition, AI/ML
French cybersecurity firm Filigran nets $58M funding
(Adobe Stock)
French cybersecurity startup Filigran SAS has secured $58 million in Series C funding to accelerate its global reach and further develop its AI-powered threat management platform, according to SiliconANGLE. Founded in 2022, Filigran focuses on democratizing access to threat intelligence through its eXtended Threat Management framework, offering interoperable and open-source solutions to strengthen proactive cyber defense. Its flagship platform, OpenCTI, aggregates and analyzes data from diverse intelligence sources, providing a unified and actionable view of cyber threats. The company also offers OpenBAS, which simulates realistic cyberattacks to help organizations test resilience, and is developing OpenGRC, an open-source platform for dynamic risk and compliance management. Filigran's open architecture encourages community collaboration and integration with existing security tools. The new investment, led by Eurazeo, Insight Partners, Accel, and Deutsche Telekom's T.Capital, follows a $35 million Series B round in 2024 and underscores growing market confidence in Filigran's vision for accessible, intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions.
An In-Depth Guide to AI
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
Related TermsBusiness Continuity Plan (BCP)Cost Benefit Analysis
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds