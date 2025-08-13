FortiRecon upgrade targets exposure-driven security

Fortinet has enhanced its FortiRecon platform with features aligned to the Continuous Threat Exposure Management framework, giving organizations an "attacker's eye view" of vulnerabilities to prioritize and remediate risks more effectively, reports Industrial Cyber.
The update integrates attack surface management, AI-powered threat intelligence from FortiGuard Labs, and automated security orchestration to address the challenges of expanding attack surfaces, alert fatigue, and fragmented security operations. FortiRecon now supports all five CTEM pillars, scoping, discovery, prioritization, validation, and mobilization, within a single platform, enabling coordinated action between security and IT teams. New capabilities include integration of National Vulnerability Database severity ratings, adversary-centric insights from dark web and ransomware activity, and tools for brand protection such as detecting phishing domains, malicious apps, and executive impersonations. The platform also adds bulk IOC downloads, stealer infection details, and automated playbooks to accelerate SOC workflows. Available through FortiFlex credits, the upgrade aims to deliver continuous, contextualized risk insights that help organizations measurably reduce threats before attackers can exploit them.