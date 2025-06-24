Malware, Network Security

Fortinet devices hit by UMBRELLA STAND campaign

Data exposed of more than 15K Fortinet FortiGate firewalls. (Adobe Stock)
(Adobe Stock)

Cyber Security News reports that the UK's National Cyber Security Centre has issued a high-severity warning about an advanced malware campaign, dubbed UMBRELLA STAND, targeting Fortinet FortiGate 100D firewalls.

Designed to maintain long-term access, the malware exploits device vulnerabilities and camouflages its activities using fake TLS traffic and AES encryption. It bypasses standard TLS handshakes, using hardcoded IP addresses to evade detection while mimicking legitimate HTTPS traffic. NCSC researchers found that the malware operates via a modular framework that includes BusyBox utilities, tcpdump, openLDAP tools, and stealth mechanisms like generic Linux process names. UMBRELLA STAND also implements advanced persistence, rewriting the Fortinet reboot function and leveraging ld.so.preload to reinitiate itself silently on system startups. It even modifies FortiOS binaries to conceal its files in protected directories, effectively hiding from routine admin checks. The campaign represents a significant evolution in infrastructure-focused threats, combining stealth, resilience, and operational control in a package tailored for deeply embedded exploitation.

An In-Depth Guide to Network Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your network security.

Related

Ukraine subjected to novel APT28 malware attacks

BleepingComputer reports that attacks exploiting Signal chats to deploy novel BeardShell and SlimAgent payloads have been launched by Russian state-sponsored hacking group APT28, also known as UAC-001, against Ukrainian government targets.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

AdwareBandwidthBorder Gateway Protocol (BGP)BroadcastCacheCut-ThroughDatagramDecapsulationDemilitarized Zone (DMZ)Domain Name

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds