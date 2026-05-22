Former executives plead guilty in global tech support fraud scheme

As reported by Bleeping Computer, two former executives of a call-tracking and analytics company have pleaded guilty to concealing a years-long tech support fraud scheme that victimized individuals worldwide.

Former CEO Adam Young and former CSO Harrison Gevirtz admitted to a misprision of a felony charge. They operated C.A. Cloud Attribution, Ltd. between early 2017 and April 2022, providing services to customers known to be engaged in telemarketing and tech support fraud scams. These scams involved deceptive pop-up ads, false malware claims, and fraudulent technical services, often impersonating Microsoft and Apple. Some scammers also remotely accessed victim computers, stealing personal and financial information.

Young and Gevirtz did not report these activities to law enforcement; instead, they advised customers on how to avoid detection and even introduced fraudsters to each other. The company also operated a call center in Tunisia where employees engaged in similar fraud. This case highlights the significant financial losses Americans face from tech support fraud, with the FBI reporting over $2.1 billion lost last year.