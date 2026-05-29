FIFA domain registrations surge ahead of 2026 World Cup, signaling fraud risks

As reported by Silicon Angle, a new report from Corporation Service Co. (CSC) reveals a significant increase in third-party domain registrations containing the term "FIFA" in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup, with many appearing to be set up for fraudulent activities targeting fans.

CSC analysts identified over 65,590 domains with "FIFA" registered between January 2022 and April 2026, none of which were registered by FIFA itself. While registrations typically rise before major FIFA events, the current surge is notable. A smaller subset of domains specifically mentioning "FIFA tickets" (163 registrations) poses a disproportionately high risk, as these are often activated around critical sales windows to exploit fans' urgency. Identified malicious activities include fake ticket sales, travel scams, fraudulent merchandise sites, and streaming schemes, often mimicking official FIFA branding.

CSC notes that these registrations exist on a spectrum from ad-redirects to outright phishing attempts. The organization anticipates continued registration activity through the tournament, driven by ticketing, travel, and sponsorship announcements. This trend is not unique to FIFA, as any high-profile brand can be targeted with similar lookalike domain tactics.