Federal charges filed against alleged SmokeLoader malware operator

Alleged SmokeLoader botnet operator Nicholas Moses, also known as "scrublord", has been charged by federal prosecutors with a count of conspiracy to commit fraud and other computer-related activity over the compromise of more than 65,000 individuals' personal data and credentials with the malware, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Attacks with SmokeLoader had been deployed by Moses through a Dutch command-and-control server between January 2022 and May 2023, with Moses offering credentials from various video on-demand streaming platforms' users in an online chat at the end of November 2022, according to prosecutors, who also noted that Moses had claimed obtained more than 500,000 stealer logs and pilfered a database with over 600,000 files. Such a development comes after Europol disclosed that SmokeLoader had its servers seized and at least five of its customers arrested as part of the continuation of last year's Operation Endgame. Additional actions from the international law enforcement operation are still expected, said Europol.
