FBI warns of scammers impersonating agency online

The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) has issued a renewed warning regarding scammers impersonating FBI agents and the IC3 online. These fraudsters are using sophisticated schemes, including AI-generated content, to deceive individuals and attempt to revictimize them, as reported by The Register.

Scammers are creating fake social media profiles and pages that mimic FBI personnel or IC3. They may infiltrate online groups for fraud victims or contact individuals directly, claiming to represent the FBI. In another tactic, fraudsters are using AI-generated videos of senior FBI officials to direct users to spoofed IC3 websites. After victims report cybercrimes on these fake sites, scammers collect their information for further fraudulent activity.

The IC3 emphasizes that it has no social media presence and does not investigate crimes or offer fund recovery through these platforms. Any communication from the FBI regarding a reported incident will originate from a local field office or another law enforcement official, not through social media, phone, or email. The IC3 urges the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious contact.