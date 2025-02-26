Experts: Rising cybercrime groups pose greater threat than state-sponsored attackers

Cybercriminal organizations have become more dangerous than nation-state actors due to their vast financial resources and lack of ethical constraints, CRN reports.

Experts speaking at Zero Trust World 2025, including former FBI special agent Chris Tarbell and cybersecurity consultant Hector Monsegur, emphasized that many ransomware groups now operate as sophisticated businesses after having amassed significant wealth, making them a dominant cybersecurity threat.

Tarbell noted that while state-sponsored hackers traditionally targeted research and development, ransomware groups are focused on financial gain, growing richer with each attack. Monsegur suggested that restricting ransomware payments could reduce the threat, forcing cybercriminals to revert to older hacking methods such as exploiting known vulnerabilities and social engineering.

Unlike previous hacker communities that adhered to an informal ethical code, modern cybercriminals frequently target critical infrastructure, including hospitals. These groups operate like corporations, offering signing bonuses and structured recruitment.

The increasing accessibility of artificial intelligence is expected to further escalate ransomware attacks, making cybersecurity a growing concern for businesses and managed service providers.