Expanded BadBox botnet partly disrupted

Operations of the BadBox 2.0 malware botnet — which has impacted over 1 million Android consumer devices worldwide, most of which are in Brazil, the U.S., and Mexico — have been partially dismantled following a joint operation led by HUMAN's Satori Threat Intelligence team that led to the sinkholing of over 500,000 infected devices and the removal of two dozen malicious apps from the Google Play Store, BleepingComputer reports.

While the SalesTracker Group was primarily responsible for BadBox 2.0, other threat operations like MoYuu, Lemon, and LongTV aided in backdoor and botnet development, ad fraud activities, and malicious app development, respectively, the HUMAN report revealed.

Meanwhile, Google, which was also part of the BadBox 2.0 crackdown, not only pulled the 24 apps used by the botnet but also removed publishers who took part in BadBox ad fraud.

"We appreciate collaborating with HUMAN to take action against the BADBOX operation and protect consumers from fraud. The infected devices are Android Open Source Project devices, not Android TV OS devices or Play Protect certified Android devices," said Google Director of Android Security & Privacy Engineering & Assurance Shailesh Saini.