Execs identify AI-driven cyberattacks as top security threat

Today’s columnist, Stu Sjouwerman of KnowBe4, offers five tips for how to secure AI models. (Adobe Stock)

A recent Gartner survey of senior risk and assurance executives reveals that AI-driven cyberattacks are now the leading security concern, with 80% of respondents identifying these threats as their primary risk, TechRepublic reports.

Increasingly sophisticated AI tools enable attackers to automate malware generation, craft realistic phishing messages, and execute large-scale distributed denial-of-service attacks. Security firm Vipre noted that business email compromise attacks surged by 20% in the second quarter, with nearly 40% of attacks generated by AI targeting senior executives and IT teams.

Other pressing risks identified include AI-assisted misinformation, political polarization, and over-dependence on key IT vendors. This vendor reliance, exemplified by a recent incident involving CrowdStrike that disrupted essential services worldwide, poses a critical challenge as many organizations rely on interconnected third-party services. Additionally, malicious actors continue to leverage AI to lower the entry barrier for cybercrime, evidenced by a rise in deepfake scams, zero-day vulnerabilities, and more. Security researchers expect these AI-enabled attacks to increase as attackers gain proficiency, with Gartner forecasting that by 2025, nearly half of businesses will face software supply chain attacks.

Security community expresses mixed views on AI

Based on surveys of security experts, members, and customers as well as insights from platform data, the greatest concerns were shown to be over leaked AI training data at 35%, followed by unauthorized use at 33% and the vulnerability of AI models to external manipulation at 32%.

