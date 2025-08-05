On the other hand, attacks against cloud environments during the first six months of 2025 exceeded those that occurred throughout 2024, with hacking operations increasingly abusing misconfigurations, instance metadata services, and cloud control planes for compromise, a report from CrowdStrike revealed. Generative artificial intelligence has also been harnessed by more threat actors, particularly the North Korean state-backed hacking group Famous Chollima. Additional findings showed the Scattered Spider ransomware gang's more efficient operations driven by its utilization of cross-domain blind spots. Organizations have been urged to combat more sophisticated cybersecurity threats by adopting more robust anti-social engineering protocols for their help desks, phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication, and privileged account isolation, as well as continuous threat monitoring.
Threat Intelligence
Exacerbating cyber threats detailed in CrowdStrike report
(Adobe Stock)
Interactive cyber intrusions have increased 27% from July 2024 and June 2025, with over four-fifths of attacks being malware-free and three-quarters being conducted by advanced persistent threat operations and cybercrime gangs, according to SiliconANGLE.
On the other hand, attacks against cloud environments during the first six months of 2025 exceeded those that occurred throughout 2024, with hacking operations increasingly abusing misconfigurations, instance metadata services, and cloud control planes for compromise, a report from CrowdStrike revealed. Generative artificial intelligence has also been harnessed by more threat actors, particularly the North Korean state-backed hacking group Famous Chollima. Additional findings showed the Scattered Spider ransomware gang's more efficient operations driven by its utilization of cross-domain blind spots. Organizations have been urged to combat more sophisticated cybersecurity threats by adopting more robust anti-social engineering protocols for their help desks, phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication, and privileged account isolation, as well as continuous threat monitoring.
