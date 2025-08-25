Malware

Ex-developer sentenced for sabotaging Ohio employer with kill-switch malware

According to a report by Security Affairs, ex-developer Davis Lu, a Chinese national, was sentenced to four years in prison for deploying kill-switch malware that locked out employees of his Ohio employer after his account was disabled. Lu, convicted of intentionally damaging protected computers, inserted malicious code into his employer's network after a realignment reduced his role in 2018. This code caused system crashes, deleted coworker profiles, and activated a "kill switch" named "IsDLEnabledinAD" that locked out thousands of users globally. The sabotage resulted in significant financial losses for the company and highlighted the risks posed by insider threats to cybersecurity. The case underscores the importance of early detection of insider threats and proactive engagement with law enforcement to mitigate risks. Source: Security Affairs

Related

Updated Anatsa malware adds stealth, persistence

More than 800 financial organizations around the world have been targeted by new attack campaigns involving the latest iteration of the Anatsa Android banking trojan, also known as TeaBot, which is more covert and persistent than before, according to Cyber Security News.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Adware

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds