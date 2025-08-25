Ex-developer sentenced for sabotaging Ohio employer with kill-switch malware

According to a report by Security Affairs, ex-developer Davis Lu, a Chinese national, was sentenced to four years in prison for deploying kill-switch malware that locked out employees of his Ohio employer after his account was disabled. Lu, convicted of intentionally damaging protected computers, inserted malicious code into his employer's network after a realignment reduced his role in 2018. This code caused system crashes, deleted coworker profiles, and activated a "kill switch" named "IsDLEnabledinAD" that locked out thousands of users globally. The sabotage resulted in significant financial losses for the company and highlighted the risks posed by insider threats to cybersecurity. The case underscores the importance of early detection of insider threats and proactive engagement with law enforcement to mitigate risks. Source: Security Affairs
