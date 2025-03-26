Reuters reports that Europol has raised concerns about the increasing use of artificial intelligence in organized crime, warning that the technology is enabling criminals to scale operations globally, evade detection, and automate illicit activities. According to the European Serious Organised Crime Threat Assessment report, AI-powered scams and payment systems allow gangs to craft highly realistic impersonation schemes, generate blackmail content, and operate in multiple languages. The agency also highlighted the use of AI in creating child sexual abuse material, noting that a recent Europol-led operation in February resulted in the arrest of 24 individuals for distributing AI-generated abuse images. However, national legislation remains inadequate in addressing AI-driven criminal activities. Europol warned that criminal networks are rapidly moving online, leveraging digital platforms for recruitment, communication, and illicit financial transactions. The report further cautioned that fully autonomous AI systems could lead to AI-controlled criminal networks, marking a new phase in organized crime. Europol also identified cyberattacks, drug and arms trafficking, migrant smuggling, and environmental crimes as some of the fastest-growing threats in Europe.
Threat Intelligence, AI/ML
Europol warns of AIs growing role in organized crime operations
