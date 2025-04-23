Europe subjected to mounting Russian hybrid threats

Hybrid attacks against Europe were reported by the Dutch military intelligence agency MIVD to be ramped up by Russia, with the agency also disclosing attempted intrusions against a public service organization and critical infrastructure entity in the country as a precursor to sabotage operations, according to Reuters.
"We see the Russian threat against Europe is increasing, including after a possible end to the war against Ukraine," said MIVD Director Peter Reesink. Additional findings in the MIVD report also emphasized China as a significant threat to Europe. Aside from its support to Russia amid its war against Ukraine, China has also been launching cyberespionage operations against the Dutch semiconductor sector in a bid to obtain intellectual property. Such threats indicate a need for Europe to bolster military operations, according to Reesink. "If you look at the speed at which Russia is increasing its military complex, its equipment, its artillery, it's by far much faster than we do in Europe, even in the U.S. So that creates a sort of window of vulnerability for us," added Reesink.
"We see the Russian threat against Europe is increasing, including after a possible end to the war against Ukraine," said MIVD Director Peter Reesink. Additional findings in the MIVD report also emphasized China as a significant threat to Europe. Aside from its support to Russia amid its war against Ukraine, China has also been launching cyberespionage operations against the Dutch semiconductor sector in a bid to obtain intellectual property. Such threats indicate a need for Europe to bolster military operations, according to Reesink. "If you look at the speed at which Russia is increasing its military complex, its equipment, its artillery, it's by far much faster than we do in Europe, even in the U.S. So that creates a sort of window of vulnerability for us," added Reesink.