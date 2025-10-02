ENISA report reveals dominance of DDoS, ransomware and hacktivism

The latest 2025 ENISA Threat Landscape report highlights the prevalent cybersecurity threats in the EU, focusing on hacktivism, DDoS attacks, and ransomware as dominant factors shaping the threat landscape, as reported by The Cyber Express. The report reveals that distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, primarily launched by hacktivists, accounted for the majority of cyber incidents, with ransomware emerging as the most dominant malware type. Supply chain attacks are on the rise, blurring the lines between hacktivism, cybercrime, and state-sponsored threats. Additionally, phishing remains a common initial intrusion vector, while vulnerability exploits are more likely to result in malware deployment, emphasizing the evolving complexity of cyber threats in the region. The ENISA report underscores a maturing threat environment in the EU, with rapid exploitation of vulnerabilities and increasing complexity in tracking adversaries. The findings highlight the need for enhanced cybersecurity measures to combat the growing threats posed by hacktivism, DDoS attacks, and ransomware. As artificial intelligence becomes a significant element in the threat landscape, and cybercriminals adapt to law enforcement actions, the industry must prioritize cybersecurity resilience to safeguard against evolving cyber risks. Source: The Cyber Express
