EU chief warns of Russia’s hybrid war on Europe

Magnifying glass found the Russia map among computer binary code

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that Russia is waging a "hybrid war" against Europe through coordinated cyberattacks, sabotage, and disinformation campaigns, urging EU leaders to "take it very seriously," according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Speaking before the European Parliament in Strasbourg, she cited a surge in security incidents, including Russian MiG jets breaching Estonian airspace and drones spotted near sensitive sites in several EU countries, as part of a deliberate campaign to destabilize the bloc. Von der Leyen said the EU, working closely with NATO, must urgently develop a strategic plan to counter these threats. She pointed to undersea cable cuts, cyberattacks on transport hubs, and election interference as evidence of a broader effort to divide Europe and weaken its support for Ukraine. "This is a deliberate and targeted grey zone campaign against Europe," she said, calling for greater vigilance, technological readiness, and unity to deter future aggression and protect European sovereignty.

