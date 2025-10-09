Governance, Risk and Compliance, Government Regulations, Critical Infrastructure Security
EU chief warns of Russia’s hybrid war on Europe
(Adobe Stock)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that Russia is waging a "hybrid war" against Europe through coordinated cyberattacks, sabotage, and disinformation campaigns, urging EU leaders to "take it very seriously," according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Speaking before the European Parliament in Strasbourg, she cited a surge in security incidents, including Russian MiG jets breaching Estonian airspace and drones spotted near sensitive sites in several EU countries, as part of a deliberate campaign to destabilize the bloc. Von der Leyen said the EU, working closely with NATO, must urgently develop a strategic plan to counter these threats. She pointed to undersea cable cuts, cyberattacks on transport hubs, and election interference as evidence of a broader effort to divide Europe and weaken its support for Ukraine. "This is a deliberate and targeted grey zone campaign against Europe," she said, calling for greater vigilance, technological readiness, and unity to deter future aggression and protect European sovereignty.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds