Dynatrace embroiled in Salesloft Drift breach

Cybernews reports that major software intelligence platform Dynatrace, which counts Air Canada, TD Bank, and the Australian government as some of its clients, has confirmed being affected by the Salesloft Drift supply chain attack campaign

Impacted by the intrusion, which was limited to Dynatrace's Salesforce CRM platform, were customers' names, company identifiers, and other business contact details, according to the application performance management provider.

"No Dynatrace products or services, including any systems containing customer data or any services that directly interface with customer systems, were affected," said the firm, which has already deactivated Drift within its environment.

Such a disclosure comes after many other companies including Google, Cloudflare, Palo Alto Networks, Air France, KLM, Farmers Insurance, TransUnion, Allianz Life, and Zscaler revealed having their data compromised as part of the attacks against Salesloft Drift claimed by the Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters threat alliance.