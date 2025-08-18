Dutch speed cameras still disrupted following prosecution service hack

Outages of fixed, average, and flex speed cameras across the Netherlands persist amid challenges posed by a July cyberattack against the country's Public Prosecution Service, reports The Register.
Additional details regarding the number and location of the impacted cameras were not provided by the Service's Central Processing Office, or CVOM, which only noted the involvement of Citrix vulnerabilities in the intrusion. Following the attack on July 17, the Public Prosecution Service disclosed a phased relaunch effort earlier this month, which led with the resumption of the Service's emails. "It will take some time before all systems will be functioning like they used to. At this time, it is difficult to estimate exactly how long this will take, but the Public Prosecution Service is obviously committed to minimizing the impact on victims, suspects, and convicted persons," said Board of Prosecutors General Chair Rinus Otte. Such a development comes days after multiple critical infrastructure entities across the Netherlands were confirmed by the Dutch National Cyber Security Centre to have been compromised in attacks exploiting the Citrix NetScaler zero-day, tracked as CVE-2025-6543.
