Dutch police arrest two men over AI-powered bank fraud scheme

Security Affairs reports that Dutch authorities apprehended two individuals involved in a sophisticated bank fraud operation utilizing artificial intelligence to deceive victims. The criminal scheme, which targeted individuals across the Netherlands, resulted in approximately €380,000 in losses over a three-week period.

The suspects, a 23-year-old and a 25-year-old, allegedly employed AI-generated voice recordings to impersonate bank officials. By contacting victims and claiming their accounts faced suspicious activity, the perpetrators pressured them to download a malicious application. This software utilized near-field communication technology to capture sensitive bank card data when victims scanned their cards against their mobile devices. Once the data was compromised, accomplices performed unauthorized withdrawals at ATMs or payment terminals. The investigation, supported by the Electronic Crimes Task Force, identified 170 victims, many of whom were in their 20s and 30s. Law enforcement officials noted that this specific technical methodology was previously unseen. A Rotterdam court has ordered the suspects to remain in custody for at least 90 days as the investigation proceeds. Authorities advise the public to never scan bank cards via third-party applications and to verify any suspicious communication by calling their financial institution directly using the official number printed on their physical card.

Source: Security Affairs