Threat Intelligence

Dutch authorities disrupt massive botnet of 17 million devices

botnet virus at a computer screen skull

(Adobe Stock)

As reported by Bleeping Computer, Dutch authorities have successfully dismantled a significant botnet, taking offline approximately 17 million compromised devices and seizing over 200 servers used to control the network.

The operation, a collaboration between Dutch police and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), targeted servers hosted by a local provider. These servers were instrumental in orchestrating cyberattacks by controlling a vast network of computers, tablets, and smartphones. While the specific name of the botnet was not officially disclosed, local media reports suggest a link to the Asocks service, which offers proxy services utilizing millions of IP addresses.

The NCSC confirmed that the seized servers were located in the Netherlands and were being used for criminal activities, indicating that the owners of the infected devices were likely unaware of their participation in these operations.

Source: Bleeping Computer

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBackdoorDNS SpoofingDeauthentication AttackDefacementDenial of ServiceDistributed ScansDomain HijackingHybrid AttackPassword Cracking

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds