DriveSurge actor uses ClickFix and FakeUpdates to distribute malware via compromised websites

Bleeping Computer reports that a threat actor known as DriveSurge has been orchestrating extensive malware distribution campaigns by compromising numerous websites and employing ClickFix and FakeUpdates techniques to redirect visitors to malicious infrastructure.

The DriveSurge threat actor operates as an initial access broker, utilizing a pay-per-install model to facilitate subsequent attacks, according to research by SilentPush. Visitors to compromised sites are funneled through a traffic distribution system called zTDS, which determines the most effective lure: FakeUpdates, which mimics software update prompts, or ClickFix, which tricks users into executing malicious commands. These lures target both Windows and macOS systems. FakeUpdates impersonates updates for various browsers, while ClickFix attacks involve PowerShell commands or clipboard hijacking for macOS.

Silent Push researchers identified eight technical fingerprints associated with DriveSurge, including a specific JavaScript injection pattern, and discovered over 80 malicious injection domains. The campaign's reach is significant, impacting thousands of legitimate websites without the owners' knowledge.