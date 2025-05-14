Vulnerability Management, Patch/Configuration Management

Dozens of Adobe security issues addressed

At least 39 security flaws across several Adobe products have been fixed by the software vendor as part of this month's Patch Tuesday, SecurityWeek reports.

Leading the patches is a major Adobe ColdFusion update that remediates seven critical vulnerabilities, which could be leveraged to facilitate arbitrary code execution, file system read, and privilege escalation. Aside from addressing a trio of critical Photoshop bugs and a lone defect in Illustrator, Adobe also patched several other critical code execution issues in its Dreamweaver, Connect, InDesign, and Lightroom offerings, which could be exploited to trigger denial-of-service intrusions. Additional critical flaws in Adobe Bridge, Adobe Dimension, Adobe Bridge, and Adobe Substance 3D Painter have also been fixed. Such a development comes as Microsoft disclosed remediations for five actively exploited zero-day vulnerabilities, including those impacting the Microsoft Scripting Engine and the Windows Common Log File System driver.

