Identity, Critical Infrastructure Security

DOD launches myAuth to replace DS Logon

An aerial view of the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 15, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)

(Defense Department)

In a major step toward modernizing digital identity management, the U.S. Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs have launched myAuth, a new cloud-based authentication platform set to replace the legacy DS Logon system, according to Biometric Update.

Built on Okta's commercial identity infrastructure and tailored for government use, myAuth enables secure, flexible access to over 200 DOD and VA services for more than 20 million users. The platform offers adaptive multi-factor authentication options, ranging from biometrics to one-time codes, aligning with the Biden administration's push for zero-trust cybersecurity. Officials say myAuth improves user experience, strengthens protection against identity threats, and eliminates reliance on physical credentials like CAC cards for non-classified systems. Since its May launch, more than 740,000 users have registered, with a 99% success rate. As the 18-month transition unfolds, the Pentagon is urging early adoption to prevent service disruptions. myAuth's enterprise-wide design is also expected to streamline IT management, reduce costs, and reinforce compliance with federal cybersecurity mandates.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Basic AuthenticationBiometricsCertificate-Based AuthenticationChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Digest AuthenticationDigital CertificateDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds