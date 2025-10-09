Privacy

Discord refutes claimed impact of third-party breach

Discord has repudiated threat actors' assertions of having pilfered 2.1 million government IDs from the breach of its third-party customer service provider, stating that only about 70,000 users had their government ID photos compromised, as it emphasized its refusal to pay the demanded ransom, BleepingComputer reports. Additional details regarding the incident were not provided. However, attackers claimed to have exfiltrated 1.5 TB of Discord data after infiltrating its Zendesk customer support instance on Sept. 20, which allowed multi-factor authentication deactivation and user info searches. Included in the exfiltrated data trove were nearly 8.4 million tickets from 5.5 million users, nearly 580,000 of whom also had their payment details exposed, according to the hackers, who shared samples showing usernames, IDs, email addresses, partial payment details, and MFA-related information. Hackers who also claimed negotiating with Discord from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2 planned to reveal the stolen info after Discord ended communications and disclosed the intrusion. Discord has yet to comment on the attackers' new claims, which include the purported ransom demand reduction from $5 million to $3.5 million.

