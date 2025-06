Discontinuation of CISA’s mobile app security program untimely, lawmaker says

House Homeland Security subcommittee on cybersecurity chair Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., has expressed opposition to the cessation of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's Mobile App Vetting Program following the Salt Typhoon hack of U.S. telecommunications firms that impacted federal agencies, reports CyberScoop In a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Garbarino also sought that a review of the CISA's role as a sector risk management agency for the telecommunications industry be prioritized. "The termination of mobile device security programs would not only create a void in the ability to assess vulnerabilities on mobile devices, but also send the wrong signal to FCEB agencies, which are currently on heightened alert about the cybersecurity posture of their mobile devices due to Salt Typhoon," wrote Garbarino. DHS has been urged by the lawmaker to not only justify the MAV program's termination but also detail CISA's updated plan for the telecommunications industry by June 13.