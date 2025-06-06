Government Regulations, Application security, Critical Infrastructure Security

Discontinuation of CISA’s mobile app security program untimely, lawmaker says

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency CISA logotype displayed on smartphone

(Adobe Stock)

House Homeland Security subcommittee on cybersecurity chair Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., has expressed opposition to the cessation of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's Mobile App Vetting Program following the Salt Typhoon hack of U.S. telecommunications firms that impacted federal agencies, reports CyberScoop.

In a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Garbarino also sought that a review of the CISA's role as a sector risk management agency for the telecommunications industry be prioritized. "The termination of mobile device security programs would not only create a void in the ability to assess vulnerabilities on mobile devices, but also send the wrong signal to FCEB agencies, which are currently on heightened alert about the cybersecurity posture of their mobile devices due to Salt Typhoon," wrote Garbarino. DHS has been urged by the lawmaker to not only justify the MAV program's termination but also detail CISA's updated plan for the telecommunications industry by June 13.

An In-Depth Guide to Application Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your applications.

Related

Inadequate experience, planned cyber spending cuts hurled at Trump’s national cyber director pick

Sean Caincross, who was nominated by President Donald Trump to become the national cyber director, was interrogated about his lack of background in cybersecurity and the proposed significant reduction in Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency spending for fiscal year 2026 during his confirmation hearing before the senate, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BannerCache CrammingChain of CustodyClientCommon Gateway Interface (CGI)Competitive IntelligenceCookieDLL InjectionData CustodianDue Care

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds