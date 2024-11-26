Dell unveils new AI, cybersecurity tools at Microsoft Ignite event

At the recent Microsoft Ignite 2024, Dell Technologies introduced new advancements in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, including updates to its APEX File Storage, Protection Services, and Copilot services, TechRepublic reports.

Dell announced that starting in early 2025, it will offer fully managed APEX File Storage as an Azure-native independent software vendor service. This option allows Microsoft Azure administrators to integrate Dell’s APEX Protection Services, which utilize zero-trust principles, machine learning, analytics, and forensic tools to safeguard critical data against ransomware.

To support Microsoft’s AI-focused Copilot PCs, Dell launched Dell Services for Microsoft Copilot Studio for low-code use cases, and Azure AI Studio for pro-code use cases, helping businesses adopt AI solutions aligned with their needs. Additionally, Dell Accelerator Services for Copilot+ PCs provide usage optimization insights, AI experiment environments, and tools for configuring Windows 11 and Microsoft Intune to maximize Copilot+ functionality. Dell also expanded its cybersecurity portfolio by enhancing its Managed Detection and Response capabilities to interoperate with Microsoft Defender XDR. This integration allows Dell to provide advanced threat detection and recovery support alongside consultation services.