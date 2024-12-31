Application security, Governance, Risk and Compliance, Government Regulations

Deferral of TikTok ban sought by Trump

TikTok app logo on the screen and a finger about to touch it.

(Adobe Stock)

CNN reports that the U.S. Supreme Court has been sought by President-elect Donald Trump to delay the implementation of a ban on TikTok poised to be effective just a day prior to his inauguration on Jan. 20.

Postponing the TikTok prohibition would enable the incoming administration to enter negotiations that would address national security concerns and keep First Amendment rights without banning the short-form video platform from operating in the U.S., according to Trump's "friend-of-the-court" brief.

"There are valid concerns that the act may set a dangerous global precedent by exercising the extraordinary power to shut down an entire social-media platform based, in large part, on concerns about disfavored speech on that platform," said the brief.

Trump's brief comes shortly after the Biden administration and former government officials from both sides of the aisle called for the preservation of the ban given the national security threat posed by TikTok's association with China.

China "could covertly manipulate the platform to advance its geopolitical interests and harm the United States — by, for example, sowing discord and disinformation during a crisis," said the Biden administration to the Supreme Court.

An In-Depth Guide to Application Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your applications.

Related

Data exposed by over 30K Postman Workspace instances

Hackread reports that more than 30,000 internet-exposed instances of widely used cloud-based API development and testing platform Postman Workspace had API keys, tokens, and admin credentials exposed as a result of access control misconfiguration, accidental Postman collection sharing, public repository syncing, and unencrypted storage of plaintext data.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BannerBritish Standard 7799BrowserChain of CustodyClientCompetitive IntelligenceCookieDLL InjectionData CustodianDue Care

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds