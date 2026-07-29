DEF CON bans Meta smart glasses due to privacy concerns

Following insights from The Register, DEF CON, a prominent cybersecurity conference, has announced a ban on Meta-style glasses equipped with recording capabilities ahead of its upcoming event in Las Vegas. This decision reflects growing concerns over privacy and the discreet nature of these devices.

DEF CON organizers stated that no exceptions will be made, even for prescription lenses, urging attendees to pack alternative eyewear. This policy update comes as Meta's smart glasses, developed with EssilorLuxottica under brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley, have seen increased adoption. The conference's existing photo policy, which requires consent for capturing images of individuals, predates the widespread availability of these camera-equipped glasses. Similar bans have been implemented by other event organizers, such as Monopoly Events for its UK Comic Cons, citing violations of privacy and negative impacts on attendee and talent interactions. Concerns have also been raised by a Scottish ferry operator after a passenger used recording glasses, making crew and passengers uncomfortable. The discreet design of Meta's glasses, unlike the more conspicuous Google Glass, allows for clandestine recording, leading to associations with privacy violations. Reports indicate these devices can be used with apps to gather information on passersby, and have spurred the development of apps to detect nearby wearers. Meta maintains that an indicator light signals when the glasses are recording, and tampering with it prevents image capture. The company is also facing scrutiny from the UK's data protection watchdog over data handling practices, including the review of footage by contractors.