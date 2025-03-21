Data breach refuted by Baidu after user info leak

Internal data breach claims have been dismissed by major Chinese internet services firm Baidu following the online exposure of users' phone numbers and other personal details by an executive's teen daughter, according to Reuters

All of the information posted by the daughter of Baidu Vice President Xie Guangjun has been procured from foreign platforms' "doxing databases," said Baidu, which emphasized that none of its executives or employees have access to user data. Mounting controversy surrounding the leak of Baidu customers' data has also prompted the leading cloud service provider to file a police report refuting allegations that Xie provided database access to his daughter. Xie has yet to respond for comment but was reported by Chinese news outlets to have apologized for the data leak in a post on WeChat. Such a development comes amid China's intensified regulations on private data sharing following the growing prevalence of data brokers.