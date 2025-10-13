Prospect a UK trade union representing nearly 160,000 engineers, scientists, managers, and other specialists working for BT Group, Siemens, BAE Systems, and others has confirmed having data from its members stolen following a June cyberattack, The Register reports. Attackers who compromised Prospect's systems may have pilfered individuals' names, birthdates, contact information, and bank account numbers and sort codes, as well as sexual orientations, ethnicities, faith, disabilities, and employers and job titles, if provided, according to the union, which did not detail the number of members affected by the incident. "We have no reason to believe that information relating to you or any Prospect members was specifically targeted and we have no evidence that it has been misused," said Prospect General Secretary Mike Clancy in an email to members that noted an ongoing investigation into the intrusion. All impacted members have been given complimentary credit and identity monitoring services for a year.
Ransomware, Privacy, Breach
Data breach impacts UK trade union
(Adobe Stock)
An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds