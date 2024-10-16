Dark web markets dismantled in law enforcement crackdown

Hackread reports that dark web marketplaces Sipulitie and Tsatti involved in narcotics trading have been disrupted by a joint operation by the Finnish Customs and Swedish Police in collaboration with Bitdefender and other private organizations.

Almost 1.3 million euros have been amassed by Sipulitie since its emergence last year following the dismantling of its predecessor Sipulimarket in 2020. Sipulimarket's administrator is also believed to have been behind the chat-based drug sales platform Tsaati, which was established in 2022. Such a crackdown was noted by Finnish Customs Director of Enforcement Hannu Sinkkonen to highlight the value of international law enforcement collaboration against criminal activity on the dark web. Similar sentiments have also been shared by Bitdefender Chief Security Strategist Alex Cosoi. "This operation exemplifies the power of collaboration between the public and private security sector in dismantling illegal online activities, in this case, markets that sold large amounts of narcotics," said Cosoi.