Darcula PhaaS platform improved with GenAI

With the inclusion of GenAI, Darcula could allow multi-language phishing scams without the need for any programming expertise, according to an analysis from Netcraft. "This addition lowers the technical barrier for creating phishing pages, enabling less tech-savvy criminals to deploy customized scams in minutes," said Netcraft researchers. Darcula which was initially discovered last year was also noted by researchers to be part of the Chinese Smishing Triad operation alongside the Lucid and Lighthouse PhaaS platforms, with Darcula found to have significant overlaps with Lucid. Such a development comes as Netcraft touted dismantling over 25,000 pages, as well as averting almost 31,000 IP addresses and more than 90,000 phishing domains related to Darcula since its emergence last March.
Generative artificial intelligence has been added to the Darcula phishing-as-a-service toolkit to enable the creation of phishing forms in several languages just months after the PhaaS platform was updated to facilitate website cloning without much difficulty, The Hacker News reports.
