Cybersecurity allegations settled by Georgia Tech

The Georgia Institute of Technology has agreed to a $875,000 settlement to resolve Georgia Tech Research Company's alleged violations of Air Force and Defense Department cybersecurity requirements for contractors, according to The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

GTRC has been accused by a whistleblower lawsuit filed by current and former Georgia Tech cybersecurity team members of inadequately equipping the devices of its Astrolavos Lab with necessary cybersecurity tools. Astrolavos Lab also had no system cybersecurity plan in place until almost four years after the signing of its initial federal contract, the lawsuit noted.

"Those who knowingly provide deficient cybersecurity products or services, misrepresent their cybersecurity practices or protocols, or violate obligations to monitor and report cybersecurity incidents and breaches must be held accountable. Enforcement efforts like this should serve as a reminder to industry to prioritize DoD cybersecurity compliance," noted senior Defense Department official Stacy Bostjanick. Despite agreeing to settle, Georgia Tech continues to deny allegations of cybersecurity lapses.