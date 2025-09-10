Linux botnet ‘Luno’ unleashes advanced DDoS capabilities

According to The Cyber Express, Cyble threat intelligence researchers have discovered a sophisticated Linux botnet called "Luno." This botnet is tailored for cryptocurrency mining, remote command execution, and various types of DDoS attacks.

The Luno botnet, identified by Cyble Research and Intelligence Labs, demonstrates advanced features such as process masquerading, self-update systems, and robust obfuscation techniques. The malware is actively marketed for DDoS services on a Telegram channel, indicating the involvement of a professional threat actor. Focused on establishing a long-term criminal infrastructure, LunoC2 employs intricate evasion tactics and a pricing model that implies continuous monetization. The malware targets systems with limited resources for cryptocurrency mining, employing anti-analysis methods to evade detection and self-destruct in case of anomalies.

Cyble's findings underscore the significant cybersecurity risk posed by Luno's sophisticated DDoS capabilities, which include advanced attack modules and evasion techniques. The malware's capacity to target game servers with specific DDoS functions raises concerns for the gaming industry. Defenders are advised to proactively secure Linux environments, particularly internet-facing servers and game-hosting platforms, against this persistent threat. Cyble's detailed analysis provides compromise indicators and practical recommendations for organizations to bolster their security posture against evolving cyber threats.