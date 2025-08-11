Vulnerability Management, Patch/Configuration Management, DevOps
Critical command injection flaw in Jenkins Git Parameter plugin revealed
A recent report by VulnCheck has revealed a critical command injection flaw (CVE-2025-53652) in the Jenkins Git Parameter plugin, as detailed in HackRead. The vulnerability in the Jenkins Git Parameter plugin could allow threat actors to execute arbitrary commands on the affected system. This flaw poses a significant risk to organizations using Jenkins for their continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines. If exploited, attackers could potentially gain unauthorized access, manipulate data, or disrupt critical operations. The impact of this vulnerability extends beyond individual systems, potentially affecting the security and integrity of entire software development processes. This critical command injection flaw highlights the ongoing challenges in maintaining the security of CI/CD pipelines. Organizations utilizing Jenkins are urged to update their systems promptly to mitigate the risk posed by this vulnerability. Additionally, this incident underscores the importance of regular security assessments and updates in ensuring the resilience of software development environments. Source: HackRead
