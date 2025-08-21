Android.Backdoor.916.origin targets Russian users with data theft

According to HackRead, cybersecurity experts at Doctor Web have issued a warning about Android.Backdoor.916.origin, a malicious app posing as an antivirus tool that targets Russian users. The Android.Backdoor.916.origin malware operates as a fake antivirus application, deceiving users into believing it offers security protection while actually spying on them. This backdoor threat is designed to steal sensitive data, including personal information and financial details, and can even stream audio from the infected device's microphone. The malware's primary focus on Russian users raises concerns about potential espionage activities and data breaches within the region's cybersecurity landscape. The discovery of Android.Backdoor.916.origin underscores the ongoing threat posed by malicious actors targeting mobile devices, particularly in the context of data theft and surveillance. It also emphasizes the necessity for users to be cautious when downloading apps and to rely on trusted sources to mitigate the risk of falling victim to such malicious activities. Source: HackRead
