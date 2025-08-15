Cybercriminals selling law enforcement email accounts for $40

According to SiliconANGLE, a new report by Abnormal Security Corp. reveals a concerning trend where cybercriminals are selling law enforcement and government email accounts on dark web marketplaces, undermining institutional trust. The report highlights that cybercriminals are offering active law enforcement and government email accounts for as little as $40 each. This poses a significant threat as it allows malicious actors to potentially access sensitive information, compromise investigations, and impersonate officials. The low cost of these accounts makes them easily accessible to a wide range of threat actors, increasing the risk of targeted attacks and data breaches within law enforcement and government agencies. The sale of law enforcement and government email accounts on the dark web not only jeopardizes sensitive information but also erodes public trust in these institutions. This underscores the urgent need for enhanced cybersecurity measures, such as multi-factor authentication and regular security training, to safeguard against such threats. Source: SiliconANGLE
