Suspected XSS cybercrime forum administrator ‘Toha’ arrested

According to Krebs on Security, the European police agency Europol recently announced the arrest of a thirty-eight-year-old administrator of the Russian-language cybercrime forum XSS. The arrest has sparked speculation and panic within the cybercrime community, particularly regarding the identity of the suspect known as "Toha." The arrested individual, suspected of being an XSS administrator, was apprehended in Kiev and allegedly played a crucial role in arbitrating disputes and ensuring transaction security on the forum. XSS boasted members from notorious ransomware groups like REvil and LockBit. Despite the arrest, XSS resurfaced on the deep web, but uncertainty looms among members regarding the detained administrator's identity. The arrest has disrupted the cybercrime forum scene, raising concerns about the security and privacy of users' data. The arrest of the reported XSS administrator has significant implications for cybersecurity, as it exposes years of private messages and user data to law enforcement. The aftermath of the arrest underscores the evolving landscape of cybercrime enforcement and the challenges faced by authorities in combating online criminal activities. Source: Krebs on Security
