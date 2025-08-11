Ransomware, Threat Intelligence
Cybercrime documentary unveils teen hacker’s destructive exploits
According to Krebs on Security, a new documentary series on HBO Max explores the cyber exploits of Julius Kivimäki, a Finnish hacker known for leaking patient records and engaging in cyberattacks with real-world consequences. The documentary, "Most Wanted: Teen Hacker," details Kivimäki's criminal journey, including leaking patient records from an online psychotherapy practice, launching DDoS attacks on gaming platforms, and extorting Vastaamo Psychotherapy Center and its patients. Despite being convicted of over 50,000 cybercrimes, Kivimäki received a lenient sentence at a young age, leading to further criminal activities and a lavish lifestyle across Europe. The case highlights the challenges of prosecuting cybercriminals and the need for stronger deterrents. Kivimäki's actions not only impacted individuals and businesses but also raised concerns about cybersecurity vulnerabilities and the potential for escalating cyber threats. The documentary sheds light on the dark side of cybercrime and serves as a cautionary tale for the industry to bolster defenses against such malicious activities. Source: Krebs on Security
An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds