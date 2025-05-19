Cyberattack compromises Enzene Biosciences’ funds

Enzene Biosciences, the biotech subsidiary of Indian multinational pharmaceutical firm Alkem Laboratories, had its U.S. operations impacted by a cybersecurity incident, according to The Cyber Express.
Infiltration of the firm's systems led to the compromise of some employees' business email accounts, which were later used to facilitate fraudulent fund transfers, said Alkem Laboratories in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange. Investigation into the extent of the incident is still underway but Alkem stressed its commitment to ensure that the intrusion is properly reported. "The Board of Directors of the Company has decided that in the interest of transparency and as a matter of good governance, this incident should be reported to the stock exchanges," said Alkem Laboratories President - Legal Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Manish Narang. Such a development comes as more organizations in the pharmaceutical sector are being subjected to cyberattacks.
Infiltration of the firm's systems led to the compromise of some employees' business email accounts, which were later used to facilitate fraudulent fund transfers, said Alkem Laboratories in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange. Investigation into the extent of the incident is still underway but Alkem stressed its commitment to ensure that the intrusion is properly reported. "The Board of Directors of the Company has decided that in the interest of transparency and as a matter of good governance, this incident should be reported to the stock exchanges," said Alkem Laboratories President - Legal Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Manish Narang. Such a development comes as more organizations in the pharmaceutical sector are being subjected to cyberattacks.