Investigation has been launched by the Polish Space Agency into a cyberattack against its IT infrastructure that necessitated internet disconnection for its network and disrupted its website, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Affected systems were immediately protected by POLSA amid ongoing efforts to determine the perpetrators of the intrusion, as well as the means of infrastructure compromise, according to Polish Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Gawkowski. Gawkowski previously linked most of the attacks against Poland's cyberspace to Russia, which has intensified the targeting of the country due to the support it has given to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. POLSA's disclosure comes after a slew of cyberattacks against the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, the country's space agency, which in 2023 had its network server targeted to potentially infiltrate business operations and enable the compromise of the agency's communications with Toyota and other organizations.
Cyberattack against Polish space agency’s systems under probe
