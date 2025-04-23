Cyber threats escalate against energy sector

Industrial Cyber reports that cyberattacks against energy infrastructure are rapidly intensifying worldwide, with critical installations like nuclear facilities increasingly in the crosshairs of both cybercriminals and nation-state actors, according to new research from Resecurity.
The report reveals that entities linked to China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea are driving espionage-focused campaigns, while ransomware groups like HellCat and hacktivists exploit IT-OT convergence and IIoT vulnerabilities to disrupt operations and demand ransom. The nuclear sector, in particular, faces heightened risks as AI integration deepens and threat actors pursue espionage using tactics like fake recruitment and modular malware. The HUNTER unit uncovered dark web evidence of access listings and data leaks involving top nuclear firms, while recent incidents tied to Cl0P and Lazarus Group underscore growing geopolitical cyber risk. The US FBI and DOE have responded with new warnings and updated security frameworks. As AI and cloud adoption expand attack surfaces, the energy sector remains a high-value target in the emerging era of cyber warfare.
