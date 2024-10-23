Cyber recommendations for Biden successor presented by task force

CyberScoop reports that the Cyberspace Solarium Commission 2.0 and Auburn University's McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure have released a report urging the next U.S. president to prioritize addressing incongruent cybersecurity regulations, bolstering the country's cyber defenses, and collaborating with the private sector in strengthening critical infrastructure protections.

President Joe Biden's successor has also been recommended to boost the Office of the National Cyber Director and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, advance offensive cyber strategy development, create industry-specific operational technology and information technology security standards, increase critical infrastructure sector-managing agencies, and establish a national K-12 cybersecurity curriculum. "This is not just about defending against threats; it's about positioning the United States to maintain the lead in the growing global digital economy, fostering innovation, and preserving the values that define us as a nation, recognizing that cybersecurity now impacts every aspect of American life — from our economy and national security to our daily personal interactions and democratic processes," said the report.