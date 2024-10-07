Cyber-physical system-targeted cyberattacks prove costly

Nearly 45% of organizations that had their cyber-physical systems impacted by cyberattacks during the past year recorded at least $500,000 in losses, while 27% noted losing at least $1 million from such incidents, according to SecurityWeek.

More than $500,000 in losses has been reported by over 50% of power and energy, chemical manufacturing, and mining and materials industry organizations while ransoms exceeding $500,000 were most likely to be paid by healthcare entities, a Claroty survey showed. Additional findings revealed that most were affected by one or more cyberattacks stemming from a third party. However, most of the surveyed security professionals expressed confidence in their organizations' risk reduction initiatives. "Most CPS environments recognize the need for accurate and ongoing asset inventory and visibility into connected assets, and to detect threats and unusual access to systems, prioritize remediation according to system criticality and known exploits, and comply with industry regulations by following accepted standards," said Claroty.