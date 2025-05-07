Cyber intel sharing unaffected by federal cuts

Despite budget cuts and staffing shifts across federal cybersecurity agencies, top executives from Amazon, Google, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks say their threat intelligence sharing with the U.S. government remains steady and effective, CyberScoop reports.

Speaking during RSAC 2025, these leaders emphasized that established practitioner-level relationships and long-standing collaboration models have preserved the flow of crucial information. “We haven’t seen any change,” said Amazon CISO CJ Moses, while CrowdStrike’s Adam Meyers noted that “it’s the same people” maintaining agency operations. Although the Biden administration's proposed fiscal 2026 budget includes a significant 17% cut to CISA, executives report no slowdown in programs like CISA’s Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative or the NSA’s Cybersecurity Collaboration Center. Wendi Whitmore of Palo Alto Networks stressed the importance of stepping up private sector support amid these transitions. “Cybersecurity is more important than ever,” she said, adding that industry is rising to meet challenges in a shifting geopolitical environment.