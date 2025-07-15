Aside from the fine, Hill Associates which was also accused of exaggerating overhead costs and billing unapproved fees has also approved to give 2.5% of revenues exceeding $18.8 million between 2026 and 2029 after being charged under the False Claims Act. Such a development comes after Raytheon and Nightwing Group were ordered to pay $8.4 million to resolve alleged lack of cybersecurity protections needed for a contract with the Defense Department. "We will continue to pursue cyber fraud and hold accountable those companies that knowingly fail to meet contractual obligations to the American taxpayers," said Justice Department Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate.
Government Regulations
Cyber fraud allegations to be resolved by Hill Associates with $14.75M penalty
Hill Associates, a Maryland-based federal IT services contractor, has agreed to a $14.75 million settlement over allegations of cybersecurity fraud after purportedly billing for services outside its contract and personnel without adequate experience as stated in the contract, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Aside from the fine, Hill Associates which was also accused of exaggerating overhead costs and billing unapproved fees has also approved to give 2.5% of revenues exceeding $18.8 million between 2026 and 2029 after being charged under the False Claims Act. Such a development comes after Raytheon and Nightwing Group were ordered to pay $8.4 million to resolve alleged lack of cybersecurity protections needed for a contract with the Defense Department. "We will continue to pursue cyber fraud and hold accountable those companies that knowingly fail to meet contractual obligations to the American taxpayers," said Justice Department Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate.
