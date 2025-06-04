Cyber defense unit elevated to new command status

The U.S. militarys cybersecurity defense headquarters has been elevated to a sub-unified command under U.S. Cyber Command, marking a significant step in fortifying the nations cyber defense posture, according to DefenseScoop.
Effective May 28, Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network was rebranded as the Department of Defense Cyber Defense Command, per direction from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. The elevation reflects growing recognition of its authority to direct and secure the Pentagons digital infrastructure amid rising cyber threats. According to DCDC spokesperson Steve Mavica, this move reinforces the 2025 National Defense Strategic Guidance by bolstering readiness and resilience against adversaries increasing capabilities. Though the upgrade doesnt bring new funding or powers, it unlocks avenues to seek enhanced resources and strategic autonomy. Lt. Gen. Paul Stanton, who leads DCDC, emphasized transitioning from a reactive model to a proactive stance, aiming to impose costs on cyber aggressors and funnel defensive intelligence to offensive cyber units like the Cyber National Mission Force.
