Threat Intelligence
Cryptojacking scheme nets imprisonment for fraudster
The U.S. Justice Department announced that Nebraskan Charles O. Parks III, also known as CP30, has been sentenced to a year-long imprisonment over a cryptojacking scheme that involved the theft of more than $3.5 million worth of cloud computing services for cryptomining, according to BleepingComputer.
Millions worth of cloud computing power rented from two Washington-based providers through accounts made using controlled entities allowed Parks to mine almost $1 million worth of Monero, Litecoin, Ether, and other cryptocurrencies between January and August 2021, with the obtained proceeds then laundered through various cryptocurrency exchanges and online payment services, as well as a New York City NFT market, said the Justice Department. Parks then used the money to purchase a luxury vehicle and jewelry, as well as travel in first class. "Parks branded himself as an innovator and a thought leader, but in the end he was merely a fraudster whose secret to getting rich quick was lying and stealing," said U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr.
